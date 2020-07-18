Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $324,000 Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IONS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $62.15 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $73.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.91 and a quick ratio of 9.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average is $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.65.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $583,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,118.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,123,750. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

