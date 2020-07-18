Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $247,000 in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 297.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

INDY stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.78. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $39.49.

About iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

