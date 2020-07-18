Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $349,000 in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Royal Gold by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Royal Gold by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Royal Gold by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of RGLD opened at $129.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Royal Gold, Inc has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $139.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.29.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 35.75%. The business had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGLD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Barclays upgraded Royal Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.75.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.