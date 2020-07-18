Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,150 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RFI. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 73,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,176,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd alerts:

NYSE RFI opened at $12.11 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.