Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $281,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,578,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,375,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,645,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,153,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $3,085,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.39.

