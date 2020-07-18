Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $285,000 Investment in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cubic by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Cubic by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cubic by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cubic by 4,514.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cubic by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey B. Lowinger bought 1,500 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.59 per share, with a total value of $48,885.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,097.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,111.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CUB opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.14. Cubic Co. has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $75.20.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Cubic’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cubic Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CUB shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cubic from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cubic from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cubic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Cubic from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cubic in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cubic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

