Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,265,410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,695,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,803,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,492,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,383 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Analog Devices by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,322,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $169,501.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,779.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,270. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

ADI stock opened at $116.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $127.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.84. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

