Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 152 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6,767.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,458,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422,648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,576,000 after acquiring an additional 271,110 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 141,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,534,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYG opened at $121.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.67. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $86.42 and a 52 week high of $156.97.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

