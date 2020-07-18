Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 519 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

VIG stock opened at $122.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.14. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

