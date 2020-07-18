Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Godaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Godaddy by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Godaddy by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Godaddy by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Godaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $69.24 on Friday. Godaddy Inc has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.31.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Godaddy had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Godaddy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Godaddy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Godaddy from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Godaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

In other Godaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,626 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $265,785.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,713 shares in the company, valued at $8,408,462.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 16,845 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,263,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,159 shares of company stock worth $15,553,567 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

