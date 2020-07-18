Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,068 Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $833,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,335 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.34, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.96.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

