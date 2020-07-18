Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RVT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,967,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 199,667 shares during the period. Menlo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,725,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 849,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,544,000 after acquiring an additional 93,507 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 757,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 75,713 shares during the period. 20.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th.

In other news, CFO Peter K. Hoglund sold 7,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $98,381.25. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

