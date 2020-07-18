Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,162 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.1% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 366,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 127,087 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 986,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,901,000 after acquiring an additional 205,759 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 325,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 119,842 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,530,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,381,000 after acquiring an additional 36,520 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 129,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,720 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.