Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,220 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $126,871,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,912,000 after buying an additional 5,148,893 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,122 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $42.51 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.35.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.