Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 172 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in Nike by 2.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nike by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Nike by 0.7% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nike by 0.9% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in Nike by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $96.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.55 and a 200 day moving average of $93.39.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,297,730. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nike from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.01.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

