Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 248 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.47.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $431.74 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $454.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $420.88 and a 200 day moving average of $392.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $555,979.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,379 shares of company stock worth $9,855,951 in the last three months. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

