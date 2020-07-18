Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,889 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,248 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,302,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 631,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $38,581,000 after buying an additional 30,543 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in TJX Companies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

NYSE:TJX opened at $52.91 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.91. The company has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

