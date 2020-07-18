Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 424 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 50,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,556,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Valero Energy by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 52,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 14,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Valero Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

NYSE:VLO opened at $55.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

