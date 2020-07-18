Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 455 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter worth approximately $25,652,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 341,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 702.7% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,287,000 after acquiring an additional 23,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on INFO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.76.

In related news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 100,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $6,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,292,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 13,948 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $941,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,824,072.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,448 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,240. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFO opened at $79.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.77. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $81.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.