Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 624 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 17.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $49.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.79.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,178.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 29th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.42.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

