Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 69 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,256 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.84.

Shares of UNP opened at $181.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

