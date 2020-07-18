Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 950 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dell were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dell in the 1st quarter worth $220,177,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,476,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,349 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,640,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,395 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter worth $83,698,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell by 1,022.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dell stock opened at $60.37 on Friday. Dell Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $61.63. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a return on equity of 141.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $21.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities cut their target price on Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Dell from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dell from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.10.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 3,038 shares of Dell stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 1,000 shares of Dell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $45,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 112,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,063,354.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 402,873 shares of company stock valued at $20,810,656. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

