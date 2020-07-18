Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $237,000 Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $27,000.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $58.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.49. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.51.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. Argus initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

