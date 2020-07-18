Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin bought 57,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Vertical Research began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

CARR opened at $26.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th.

About Carrier Global

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

