Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,083.3% during the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $171.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

