Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 246.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 1,416.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 1,818.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCI opened at $38.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $52.89.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.55 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCI shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.50 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Service Co. International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. CSFB cut their price target on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, S&P Equity Research cut their price target on Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.79.

In other news, Director W Blair Waltrip bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 595,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,633,416.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

