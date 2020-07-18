Coca-Cola Co (The) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NYSE:KO)

Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Coca-Cola in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KO. Argus upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

KO opened at $46.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $200.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.54. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 12.3% during the second quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 48,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 74,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 85.7% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 19,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 440.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 136,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 110,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

