Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Coherent were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,042,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,711,000 after purchasing an additional 551,925 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherent by 16.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $151,157,000 after acquiring an additional 203,978 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherent by 29.8% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 960,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,242,000 after acquiring an additional 220,508 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coherent by 15.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 778,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,872,000 after acquiring an additional 105,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Coherent by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COHR stock opened at $130.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.10. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.21 and a 52 week high of $178.08.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.64 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Coherent from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Coherent from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.86.

In other Coherent news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.53, for a total value of $68,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

