Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,784 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bluefin Trading LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1,440.6% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 163,379 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 66,507 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 21,382 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 170.8% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 125,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 79,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.36.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

