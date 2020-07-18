Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) and C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Head to Head Contrast

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) and Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

C&F Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Community West Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. C&F Financial has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Community West Bancshares has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. C&F Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares C&F Financial and Community West Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&F Financial 14.27% 12.11% 1.20% Community West Bancshares 16.22% 9.98% 0.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for C&F Financial and Community West Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C&F Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Community West Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

C&F Financial has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community West Bancshares has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.5% of C&F Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Community West Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of C&F Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Community West Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares C&F Financial and Community West Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C&F Financial $127.02 million 0.84 $18.86 million N/A N/A Community West Bancshares $49.35 million 1.32 $7.96 million N/A N/A

C&F Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Community West Bancshares.

Summary

C&F Financial beats Community West Bancshares on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. It also provides ATMs, Internet and mobile banking, and debit and credit cards, as well as safe deposit box rentals, notary public, electronic transfer, and other customary bank services. This segment offers its services through its main office in West Point, Virginia, as well as through 25 Virginia branches located 1 each in Cartersville, Charlottesville, Chester, Cumberland, Hampton, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norge, Powhatan, Providence Forge, Quinton, Saluda, Sandston, West Point, and Yorktown; 2 in Williamsburg; 4 in Richmond; and 4 in Midlothian. The company's Mortgage Banking segment provides various residential mortgage loans; originates conventional mortgage loans, mortgage loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration, and mortgage loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture and the Veterans Administration; and ancillary mortgage loan origination services for residential appraisals, as well as various mortgage origination functions to third parties. It provides mortgage loan origination services through 11 offices in Virginia, 2 offices in Maryland, and 2 offices in North Carolina, as well as through 1 each in South Carolina and West Virginia. The company's Consumer Finance segment provides automobile loans through its offices in Richmond and Hampton, Virginia; and Nashville, Tennessee. Its Other segment offers brokerage and wealth management services; and insurance products. The company also provides title and settlement agency, and insurance services. C&F Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in West Point, Virginia.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, consumer, manufactured housing, and small business administration loans, as well as agricultural loans for real estate and operating lines; home equity lines of credit, as well as lines of credit collateralized by residential real estate; single family real estate loans; and installment loans consisting of automobile and general-purpose loans. The company serves small to medium-sized businesses and professional organizations. It operates a network of eight branch banking offices in Goleta, Oxnard, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Ventura, Paso Robles, and Westlake Village. Community West Bancshares was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

