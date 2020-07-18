Comparing Curaegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) and VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Curaegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) and VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Curaegis Technologies and VALEO/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curaegis Technologies -35,281.82% N/A -1,285.10% VALEO/S N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Curaegis Technologies has a beta of -1.35, indicating that its stock price is 235% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VALEO/S has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Curaegis Technologies and VALEO/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curaegis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A VALEO/S 3 3 4 0 2.10

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Curaegis Technologies and VALEO/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curaegis Technologies $10,000.00 411.32 -$4.28 million N/A N/A VALEO/S $21.82 billion 0.31 $350.56 million $1.04 13.39

VALEO/S has higher revenue and earnings than Curaegis Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Curaegis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of VALEO/S shares are held by institutional investors. 34.2% of Curaegis Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VALEO/S beats Curaegis Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curaegis Technologies

CurAegis Technologies, Inc. develops and markets advanced technologies in the areas of safety, wellness and power. It operates through the following segments: CURA and AegisThe CURA segment involves in advanced fatigue management products including wearable devices offering real-time alertness monitoring, and latest in online sleep or fatigue management and interactive learning. The Aegis segment develops advanced hydraulic pump and motor designs that provide higher power density, smaller size, and greater efficiency. The company was founded by Vernon E. Gleasman, James Y. Gleasman, and Keith E. Gleasman on September 25, 1996 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

About VALEO/S

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems. The company also manufactures powertrain systems, including electric powertrain systems for the electric cars; products that enable the automation of transmissions to reduce fuel consumption and enhance driving comfort; and clean engines for vehicles. In addition, it designs and manufactures systems, modules, and components to optimize thermal management of vehicles and passenger comfort in the cabin. Further, the company designs and produces lighting and wiper systems for drivers in all weather conditions. In addition, it offers original equipment spares to auto manufacturers and the independent aftermarket; replacement parts and accessories for passenger cars and commercial vehicles; air conditioning systems for buses; cabin 3D image processing software; hydraulic actuators; and torque converters. Valeo SA was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

