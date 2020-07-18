Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CPSI has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.70.

Get Computer Programs & Systems alerts:

CPSI stock opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.98. Computer Programs & Systems has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $359.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. Research analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 42.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 39,401 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 11.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 16.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 18,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 191,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 31,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.