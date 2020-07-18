CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.95) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of CONMED in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.95) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.83). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for CONMED’s FY2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONMED from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CONMED from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CONMED from $136.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.43.

CNMD opened at $79.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48. CONMED has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $116.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 83.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

In related news, EVP Wilfredo Ruiz-Caban sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $813,556.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,055.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in CONMED by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CONMED by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,947 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

