Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Receives $18.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.10.

A number of brokerages have commented on CONN. BidaskClub upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Conn’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Conn’s from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

CONN opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.76 million, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $27.57.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.57). Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $317.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Conn’s by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 441,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 403,966 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 449.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 370,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 39.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 619,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 174,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Conn’s by 768.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 185,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 164,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

