Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) – B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Consol Energy in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.19). B. Riley also issued estimates for Consol Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Consol Energy alerts:

CEIX has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Consol Energy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consol Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

CEIX opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.17. Consol Energy has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.91.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.47). Consol Energy had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Consol Energy by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 77,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consol Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Consol Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consol Energy by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 34,804 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Consol Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Consol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.