Corning (NYSE:GLW) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.73.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of GLW stock opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 90.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.10. Corning has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Corning will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 656,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,103,000 after buying an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Corning by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 51,493 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $1,163,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $565,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.