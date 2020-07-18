Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) Shares Up 12.2%

Corvus Gold Inc (TSE:KOR)’s share price traded up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$3.85, 231,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 74% from the average session volume of 132,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Corvus Gold from C$5.80 to C$6.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Corvus Gold from C$2.30 to C$3.40 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $425.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 40.73 and a quick ratio of 39.83.

About Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR)

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

