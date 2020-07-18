Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs (NYSEARCA:FEUL) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs (NYSEARCA:FEUL)’s share price rose 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $76.92 and last traded at $76.92, approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.02.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs (NYSEARCA:FEUL) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 10.68% of Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

