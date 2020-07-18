CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $12,640,810,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $540,380,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in CSX by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,891,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,057,000 after buying an additional 4,400,639 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in CSX by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,681,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,477,077,000 after buying an additional 3,886,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in CSX by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,198,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,921,836,000 after buying an additional 1,724,829 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $72.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $80.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

