Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 335 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.7% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $536,884,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Apple by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $385.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,673.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $399.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $353.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.56.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

