Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €46.00 ($51.69) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DAI. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup set a €25.00 ($28.09) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €41.06 ($46.13).

DAI opened at €39.34 ($44.20) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion and a PE ratio of 112.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €36.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of €36.25. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €21.02 ($23.61) and a fifty-two week high of €54.50 ($61.24).

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

