Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) Trading 16.7% Higher

Delcath Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCTH)’s stock price traded up 16.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.78, 104,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 126% from the average session volume of 46,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Laidlaw started coverage on Delcath Systems in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Delcath Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Delcath Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99.

Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($108.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.

Delcath Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DCTH)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company is developing melphalan hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver. It offers melphalan hydrochloride under the Delcath Hepatic CHEMOSAT Delivery System for Melphalan name in Europe.

