Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €93.22 ($104.74).

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHER. HSBC set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($96.63) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($129.21) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €91.40 ($102.70) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €95.24 ($107.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €90.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is €76.13. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €38.45 ($43.20) and a 52 week high of €105.15 ($118.15).

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

