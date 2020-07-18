Dell Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 14,775 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 964% compared to the typical volume of 1,388 put options.

In other news, insider Steven H. Price sold 39,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,790,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 3,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,873 shares of company stock valued at $20,810,656 in the last 90 days. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Dell by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,780,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,196,000 after purchasing an additional 622,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,729,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,260,000 after purchasing an additional 492,516 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dell by 39.2% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,476,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,349 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Dell during the first quarter valued at about $220,177,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dell by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,640,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,395 shares during the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dell from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dell from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Dell from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Dell in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dell from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $60.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average is $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.88. Dell has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.63.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 billion. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 141.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

