Diamondback Energy Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 14th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $106.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -100.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.45.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,349,000 after buying an additional 61,172 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $242,340,000 after buying an additional 848,568 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,006,393 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after buying an additional 674,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,395.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

