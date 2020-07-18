Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) traded up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.67 and last traded at $6.62, 19,331 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,342,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $471.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 3.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average is $6.78.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Bruce H. Besanko bought 20,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $94,553.00. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $90,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 42,255 shares of company stock worth $200,194. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 17.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

