Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB) Shares Up 1.4%

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB) shares shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.24 and last traded at $45.74, 64,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 95,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.91% of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.