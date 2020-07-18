Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,544 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General stock opened at $188.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $194.84.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar General from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra raised their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.38.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

