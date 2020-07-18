Domino’s Pizza Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 18,577 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 290% compared to the average daily volume of 4,763 call options.
In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total transaction of $1,732,555.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,675 shares of company stock valued at $9,712,930 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,531,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,331,268,000 after purchasing an additional 43,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 78.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,195,000 after acquiring an additional 362,049 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 655,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,272,000 after acquiring an additional 51,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $210,646,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.86.
DPZ stock opened at $390.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.84. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $422.15.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
