Doug Bailey Sells 500 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $60,935.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,260.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Doug Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total value of $61,985.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $61,925.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $60,950.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Doug Bailey sold 1,500 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $180,195.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $60,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $60,500.00.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $121.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.04. Power Integrations Inc has a 1 year low of $77.14 and a 1 year high of $126.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.29.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.74 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 45.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.19%.

Several brokerages recently commented on POWI. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 141.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at $94,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

